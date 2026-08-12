INTERVIEW: JAM Head Urges CRA, CDP, Komeito to Create Clear Vision

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 12 (Jiji Press)--The head of the Japanese Association of Metal, Machinery and Manufacturing Workers, or JAM, has urged the Centrist Reform Alliance, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito to draw up a clear vision on how to rise into power.

The three opposition parties are discussing their proposed integration, aiming to reach a conclusion by the end of this month.

"Making an effort to overcome differences, be inclusive and stack up small agreements is important," JAM leader Katahiro Yasukochi said in a recent interview with the Jiji Press. "I hope they will aim to be a party that realizes policies by forming a majority through dialogue while recognizing differences in views, instead of falling apart."

Opposition parties had so far "neglected" such dialogue, Yasukochi said. "If they can't (hold such talks), they don't deserve to take the helm of the government."

On low expectations among the public over the idea of merging the three parties into one, Yasukochi said, "This isn't surprising as long as the public views the integration as a numbers game or an unprincipled alliance merely for an election."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]