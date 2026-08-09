PM Takaichi Mum on Cabinet, LDP Exec Reshuffles

Newsfrom Japan

Nagasaki, Aug. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Sunday stopped short of commenting on possible reshuffles of her cabinet or the lineup of executives at her ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

"My cabinet is now making maximum efforts in response to a powerful earthquake that hit Kumamoto Prefecture, so I have nothing to say at the moment," she told a press conference in the southwestern Japan city of Nagasaki.

Takaichi, also president of the LDP, is reportedly considering reshuffling her cabinet and the LDP executive lineup possibly in September.

The 7.1-magnitude temblor struck Kumamoto, southwestern Japan, on July 28, measuring up to 7, the highest level on Japan's seismic intensity scale.

The press conference was held after Takaichi attended earlier on Sunday a peace memorial ceremony in Nagasaki marking the 81st anniversary of the Aug. 9, 1945, U.S. atomic bombing of the city.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]