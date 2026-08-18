Nagasaki A-Bomb Survivors Group Updates Exhibition for 70th Anniv.

Newsfrom Japan

Nagasaki, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Survivors Council has renewed a public exhibition at its office in the southwestern Japan city of Nagasaki as the group marked the 70th anniversary of its formation in June.

While the display features materials documenting the group's long campaign for nuclear abolition and expanded support for survivors, few records from the organization's early days remain.

Experts warn that documents must be collected as soon as possible and that a system must be established to prevent them from being lost.

The council was established in June 1956 at the urging of survivors of the U.S. atomic bombing of Nagasaki on Aug. 9, 1945, in the closing days of World War II.

The founding members included the late Senji Yamaguchi, who was the first atomic bomb survivor to testify before the United Nations about his experiences.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]