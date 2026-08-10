Japan's P-1 Patrol Aircraft Leaves for Antipiracy Mission

Newsfrom Japan

Ayase, Kanagawa Pref., Aug. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force's P-1 patrol aircraft has left the Atsugi air base in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, for Djibouti to take part in an antipiracy mission.

This is the first time for the P-1, Japan's first domestically built patrol aircraft, to take on an actual overseas mission. It will replace the P-3C patrol aircraft.

The MSDF has been deploying personnel for the antipiracy mission in the Gulf of Aden off the coast of Somalia since 2009, and the latest dispatch marks the 60th such deployment.

About 50 personnel are scheduled to serve on a three-month mission to conduct surveillance and monitoring activities using the P-1 in place of the aging P-3C aircraft.

The P-1 was deployed in 2013. Unlike the propeller-driven P-3C, it is equipped with four turbofan jet engines. As of the end of March this year, the MSDF had deployed 40 P-1s.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]