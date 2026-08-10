Kumamoto Quake Victims Hit by Crimes

Newsfrom Japan

Yatsushiro, Kumamoto Pref., Aug. 10 (Jiji Press)--Police are increasing vigilance in Kumamoto Prefecture, following reports of scam attempts targeting local residents affected by a major earthquake that jolted the southwestern Japan prefecture last month.

A special unit comprising over 300 police officers has been dispatched to patrol disaster-stricken areas after suspicious individuals were spotted at damaged houses and shelters. The prefectural police are installing more security cameras.

A woman in her 70s who returned to her destroyed home in the town of Hikawa after taking shelter following the earthquake found that the window frames had been deliberately removed.

"I wonder if someone entered my house aiming to steal something valuable," she said. "Some people in the neighborhood set up tents and take care of their homes to prevent burglars from entering."

In the city of Kamiamakusa, an outdoor unit of an air conditioner was stolen from the home of a 44-year-old male company employee who was sheltering in his car.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]