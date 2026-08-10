Videos Played at Tokyo Court over Alleged Improper Interrogations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 10 (Jiji Press)--Video clips of interrogations were played at Tokyo District Court on Monday in a damages lawsuit against the government for alleged improper interrogations filed by a company president indicted for fraud.

Litigant Naoyuki Ikuta, 52, the head of a Tokyo-based solar power company, is claiming 11 million yen in damages. He was sentenced to 11 years in prison for the fraud and has appealed the sentence.

In the damages suit, the state side submitted all interrogation video data as evidence to the district court. Last month, the court decided to play 58 scenes from the footage, totaling about an hour and 10 minutes, in the courtroom.

The clips showed Hiroshi Horiki, who had been a member of the special investigation squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office, asking Ikuta, who had remained silent, "Are you really sure you want to keep quiet?" and "Don't you think you're going to regret this?"

Horiki, now 58, also told the president, "If you view the prosecutors office as an enemy, you are part of an antisocial group."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]