Mizuho Bank Raises Long-Term Prime Rate to 3.25 Pct
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Tokyo, Aug. 10 (Jiji Press)--Mizuho Bank said Monday it will raise its long-term prime lending rate by 0.1 percentage point to 3.25 pct, the highest level in about 30 years, effective Wednesday.
The increase in the long-term prime, a benchmark for interest rates on loans of one year or longer to large corporate customers, reflects a rise in long-term interest rates in Japan.
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[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]