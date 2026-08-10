Mizuho Bank Raises Long-Term Prime Rate to 3.25 Pct

Economy

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Tokyo, Aug. 10 (Jiji Press)--Mizuho Bank said Monday it will raise its long-term prime lending rate by 0.1 percentage point to 3.25 pct, the highest level in about 30 years, effective Wednesday.

The increase in the long-term prime, a benchmark for interest rates on loans of one year or longer to large corporate customers, reflects a rise in long-term interest rates in Japan.

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Jiji Press