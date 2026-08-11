Over 6,000 People Evacuated 2 Weeks after Kumamoto Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Kumamoto, Aug. 11 (Jiji Press)--Over 6,000 people are still living at evacuation centers following a massive earthquake that struck the southwestern Japan prefecture of Kumamoto two weeks ago.

As of 6 p.m. Monday, a total of 39 deaths had been confirmed from the 7.1-magnitude July 28 temblor, which registered up to 7, the highest level on Japan's seismic intensity scale, according to the prefectural government's disaster response headquarters. The number of people who suffered serious injuries stood at 24. The fatal victims include one whose death from possible heatstroke may have been associated with the disaster and two others whose deaths are currently under investigation for potential links to the disaster.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has warned people to be alert for possible earthquakes measuring lower 5, the fifth highest on the seismic scale, or higher, over the next month or so, due to robust seismic activities in the region.

The number of people taken to hospital for heatstroke is falling. Still, the prefecture is expected to experience daytime temperatures of up to 35 degrees Celsius later this week, raising concern about possible heatstroke among evacuees.

While 10,467 people were at 415 shelters as of July 30, the number of evacuees has dropped to 6,092 at 97 such facilities.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]