Japan April-June GDP Growth Seen at Annualized 2.1 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's seasonally adjusted gross domestic product in April-June is projected to have grown a real 2.1 pct from the previous quarter on an annualized basis.

The figure represents the average forecast among 10 private-sector think tanks.

The Japanese economy is estimated to have expanded for the third consecutive quarter, supported by solid private consumption reflecting continued rises in real wages and a respite in food price surges, according to the think tanks.

The Cabinet Office is scheduled to release preliminary GDP data for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 on Aug. 17.

Private consumption, a pillar in domestic demand, is seen to have increased 0.5 pct from the previous quarter thanks to a rise in car purchases reflecting the abolition of the environment performance tax as well as a last-minute surge in purchases of air conditioners ahead of the introduction of stricter energy-saving standards in April next year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]