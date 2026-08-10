Japan to Apply Reconstruction Aid Law to All of Kumamoto

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Monday that her government is preparing to apply the law on postdisaster livelihood reconstruction aid to all areas of the southwestern prefecture of Kumamoto, which was hit by a powerful earthquake late last month.

Takaichi mentioned this at a meeting of the government's emergency disaster response headquarters at the prime minister's office in Tokyo.

Under the law, families whose homes were destroyed or partially damaged in the July 28 temblor will be eligible for up to 3 million yen in aid to cover costs for housing construction, repair and rents.

Noting that "tomorrow will mark two weeks since the temblor," the prime minister instructed disaster management minister Jiro Akama to speed up the issuance of disaster damage certificates in order to swiftly provide aid money under the law.

The 7.1-magnitude earthquake measured 7, the highest level on Japan's seismic intensity scale, in some municipalities in the prefecture, part of the Kyushu region.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]