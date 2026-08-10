Nagano Firms Team Up to Expand Local Specialty Sales Abroad

Newsfrom Japan

Nagano, Aug. 10 (Jiji Press)--Newspaper publisher Shinano Mainichi Shimbun and trading firm Hachijuni Link Nagano Co., both in the central Japan prefecture of Nagano, announced Monday a business alliance to expand overseas sales channels for local specialties and increase visitors from abroad.

They aim to help boost the local economy by combining the newspaper publisher’s strong regional information network and event planning expertise with the trader’s know-how on export support.

Under the partnership, Shinano Mainichi Shimbun and Hachijuni Link Nagano, a subsidiary of Hachijuni Nagano Bank, will jointly create and offer websites, videos and packaging designs tailored for overseas markets.

They also plan to make joint bids for central and local government projects aimed at expanding sales channels for regional products.

In addition, the two companies will organize sales promotion events for local specialties targeting inbound tourists to Nagano, particularly those aiming to play winter sports and visiting Zenkoji, a historic Buddhist temple in the city of Nagano, the capital of the inland prefecture, and other sightseeing spots.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]