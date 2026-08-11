Japan End-June Govt Debt Hits Record 1,346 T. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's central government debt totaled a record 1,346,683.3 billion yen at the end of June, up 2,840.7 billion yen from three months before, according to the Ministry of Finance.

The increase reflects the government's continued reliance on borrowing to manage finances as spending continues to exceed tax revenues.

Based on an estimated population of 122.93 million as of July 1, the debt per capita is about 10.95 million yen.

Of the total debt, general government bonds accounted for 1,110,883.9 billion yen, up 6,585.5 billion yen, the ministry said Monday.

Borrowings fell by 3,787 billion yen to 40,537.4 billion yen, while short-term government securities increased by 2,099.9 billion yen to 94,399.4 billion yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]