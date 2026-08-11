Japan Shares Data on Foreigners Facing Deportation with Local Govts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Immigration Services Agency has started sharing personal information on foreign nationals subject to deportation proceedings with local governments, as part of a review of policies concerning foreigners pursued by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Previously, such information was shared only when there was consent from affected individuals, sometimes leaving local governments unable to grasp the whereabouts of foreigners subject to deportation proceedings.

The latest move is aimed at promoting appropriate responses through cooperation between the central and local governments.

In July, the agency informed local governments of the number, names, addresses, nationalities and dates of birth of foreign nationals who were subject to deportation proceedings and living outside immigration facilities as of the end of June.

Going forward, the agency plans to provide monthly updates on such foreign nationals' relocations or returns to their home countries. Information will also be made available upon request from local governments.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]