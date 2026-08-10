Japan Mulls Use of Domestic AI in SDF Command System

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has begun considering incorporating domestically developed artificial intelligence into the Self-Defense Forces' command and control system, informed sources have said.

The government hopes the move will speed up and improve the accuracy of decision-making by SDF commanders while maintaining AI sovereignty, at a time when countries around the world are rushing to adapt to new ways of warfare.

It is expected to include the policy in the planned update by year-end of its three key national security-related documents.

AI would be incorporated into the SDF's command and control system for the first time. The government is considering positioning domestic AI at the core of the command and control system to maintain Japan's autonomy while linking it with cutting-edge AI developed in the United States.

The move would also be aimed at beefing up the coordinated response capabilities of the SDF and the U.S. military.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]