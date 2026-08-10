Takaichi Urges Oman to Consult Hormuz-Using Countries

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi urged Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq on Monday to engage in close consultations with the international community, including countries that use the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil transportation waterway, amid tensions in the Middle East.

In telephone talks with the Omani leader, Takaichi also said that it is important to restore free and safe navigation through the strait without additional costs as soon as possible. Oman is viewed as a mediator between the United States and Iran.

In response, Haitham said that Oman will engage in consultations with countries that use the strait, and at the same time that it will respect each country's position.

"We will work closely with Oman for regional peace and stability, including in the Strait of Hormuz," Takaichi told reporters after the call.

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