Aeon Allowed Workers to Return to Kumamoto Mall before Blast

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese retailer Aeon Co. said Tuesday that it permitted some workers at shops in Aeon Mall Kumamoto to re-enter the earthquake-hit commercial facility just before a fatal explosion occurred there July 28.

Workers at shops in Aeon Mall Kumamoto in Kashima, Kumamoto Prefecture, evacuated after a massive earthquake hit the southwestern prefecture that day.

But some of them asked to return to their shops to collect personal items such as car keys and mobile phones and to secure the cash registers, and Aeon permitted temporary re-entry, the company said.

The explosion killed seven shop workers who returned to the facility, raising questions about Aeon's judgment.

Aeon explained that many workers at the facility commuted by car and that some became unable to return home.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]