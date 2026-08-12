Cosmetic Surgery Spreading among People under 20 in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 12 (Jiji Press)--An increasing number of young people in Japan, including those aged under 20, are seeking double eyelid surgery and other cosmetic treatments.

At 17 clinics directly run by Kyoritsu Cosmetic Surgery, the proportion of patients aged 19 or younger surged to 18.8 pct in 2025 from 7.2 pct in 2017. The share of those under 20 who underwent double eyelid surgery also increased, to 27.2 pct in 2025 from 18.8 pct in 2018.

Many junior high school students take advantage of long holidays such as summer vacation to receive treatments including double eyelid surgery, according to sources close to the situation.

Among patients who undergo double eyelid surgery at Shonan Beauty Clinic's main facility in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward are children who have just graduated from elementary school. Patients under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or other guardian whose consent is also required.

"The number of third-year junior high school patients has been increasing in recent years," Kim Ahmi, 43, a physician at the Shinjuku facility, said. "Consultations are concentrated during summer vacation and before they enter high school."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]