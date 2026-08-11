Quake-Hit Kumamoto Has 3,700 Evacuees

Newsfrom Japan

Kumamoto, Aug. 11 (Jiji Press)--Kumamoto Prefecture in southwestern Japan had 3,714 evacuees from the July 28 massive earthquake as of Tuesday, the prefectural government said.

The number changed drastically from Monday as the hard-hit city of Uki did a fresh count and found that evacuees staying in local shelters totaled 690, down from the previous tally of 2,914.

In the city of Yatsushiro, an additional 147 casualties were confirmed. The total across the prefecture stood at 392 as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, including 39 deaths and 26 cases of serious injury.

The 7.1-magnitude temblor registered up to 7, the highest level on Japan's seismic intensity scale.

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[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]