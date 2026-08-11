Sony, TSMC to Invest 747 B. Yen in Image Sensor JV

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Sony Group Corp. said Tuesday that it and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. will invest a total of 747 billion yen to establish a joint venture to make next-generation image sensors for smartphones.

The new company, Advanced Vision Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp., is expected to start mass production of image sensors utilizing advanced manufacturing process technology in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, in 2029.

Sony Group will invest 465 billion yen in the new company, while TSMC, the world's largest contract semiconductor maker, will invest 282 billion yen. They will discuss possible financial support from the government with the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

In May this year, Sony Group and TSMC announced an agreement on a strategic partnership to develop and manufacture next-generation sensors, a type of semiconductor.

Under the plan announced Tuesday, new development and production capacities will be added to an image sensor plant built in Koshi, Kumamoto, by a Sony Group semiconductor unit.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]