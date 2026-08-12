ANA Cuts N. America, Europe Route Surcharges to 55,000 Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 12 (Jiji Press)--All Nippon Airways said Wednesday that it will lower fuel surcharges, added to airfares, for flights from Japan to North America and Europe by 10,000 yen to 55,000 yen for tickets to be issued in September and October.

The move comes as aviation fuel prices have fallen after rising sharply amid turmoil in the Middle East. The unit of ANA Holdings Inc. will also lower its fuel surcharges for flights to other overseas destinations for tickets to be issued in September-October.

The surcharges are calculated based on the averages of market prices for fuel and foreign exchange rates over the previous two months. The ANA surcharges for September-October will be lower than those based on the averages thanks to government subsidies.

Japan Airlines is also expected to reduce its fuel surcharges to similar levels.

The two major Japanese airlines had set the surcharges on the North America or Europe routes at a record high of 65,000 yen for tickets issued in July-August, up from 56,000 yen for May-June.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]