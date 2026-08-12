N. Korea Fires Ballistic Missile toward Sea of Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Aug. 12 (Jiji Press)--North Korea launched a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan from Wonsan in the eastern province of Kangwon at around 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the South Korean military.

Japan's Defense Ministry said that the projectile is believed to have fallen outside the country's exclusive economic zone. There have been no reports of damage to aircraft or ships.

According to the ministry, the missile traveled some 690 kilometers and reached a maximum altitude of around 90 km. The South Korean military said that the missile traveled over 700 km and that it is analyzing details.

"North Korea's (latest) action threatens peace and safety in our country, region and the international community," Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi told reporters at the ministry in Tokyo. He said that Japan had strongly protested to North Korea through embassy channels in Beijing.

"We are aware of the recent missile launch and are consulting closely with our allies and partners," the U.S. Pacific Command said in a statement released Tuesday, U.S. Eastern time.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]