Typhoon Chan-hom Turns into Tropical Cyclone

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 12 (Jiji Press)--Typhoon Chan-hom turned into a tropical cyclone in the Sea of Japan off Kyoto Prefecture, western Japan, at 9 a.m. Wednesday after it crossed eastern Japan overnight, bringing heavy rain to broad areas from northeastern to western regions.

Seven people sustained minor injuries--two in Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan, as well as four in Ibaraki Prefecture and one in Tochigi Prefecture, both near Tokyo, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

The 15th typhoon of the year made landfall in Ibaraki at around 8 p.m. Tuesday, after traveling in an unusual direction from east to west. This marked the first typhoon landfall in Ibaraki since the Japan Meteorological Agency began taking data in 1951.

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