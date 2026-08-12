Women Make Up 46.9 Pct of Japan Govt Noncareer Exam Passers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 12 (Jiji Press)--Women accounted for 46.9 pct of those who passed the Japanese government’s hiring examination for noncareer positions in fiscal 2026, the National Personnel Authority said Wednesday.

The figure stood at the second-highest on record, following a record high of 47.1 pct in the previous year. In fiscal 2026, 3,954 women passed the exam.

The total number of exam passers came to 8,425, down from 8,815 in the previous year. The applicant-to-passer ratio was 3.1 times, up from 2.9 times.

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[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]