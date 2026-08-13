Japan Moving Fast to Tighten Regulations on Foreigners

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--The administration of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is moving fast to tighten regulations on foreign residents in the country, as it seeks to ease concerns among some Japanese people about a sharp increase in foreigners.

The government last month announced a plan to significantly increase fees for residence status applications. Earlier this month, it unveiled a plan to tighten conditions for obtaining permanent residence.

Under the immigration control and refugee recognition law, obtaining permanent residence requires good behavior, having sufficient assets and skills to support independent living and it being in the national interest.

The Immigration Services Agency earlier this month announced a plan to revise guidelines for permanent residence, adding a requirement that applicants have annual income levels exceeding the average in Japan and projected pension benefits equivalent to those after 30 years of participation in the "kosei nenkin" public pension program for employees.

The revised guidelines also require applicants to make active and tangible contributions to Japan. The agency plans to begin applying these changes in stages starting in October.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]