Takaichi Opposes Hormuz Fees in Phone Talks with Iran President

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday that it is important to ensure free and safe navigation without additional costs, such as transit fees, in the Strait of Hormuz.

In their 20-minute phone meeting, Takaichi urged the Iranian leader to engage in careful discussions with the international community, including countries that use the key crude oil transport waterway.

This was the two leaders' fourth phone talks since the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran in late February.

The Houthi pro-Iran militant group in Yemen is reported to be attacking cargo ships in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, another key maritime chokepoint, near the Red Sea.

The Japanese leader called on Tehran to urge the Houthis to exercise self-restraint, saying, "We're deeply concerned about the current situation in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait from the perspective of energy security."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]