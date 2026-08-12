Okinawa Gov. Tamaki Announces Policies for 3rd Term

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Aug. 12 (Jiji Press)--Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki on Wednesday announced basic policies for his bid for a third term, in which he pledges to uphold locals' opposition to the relocation of the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air station within the southernmost Japan prefecture.

He told a press conference in Naha, the prefectural capital, that the Japanese government has been unable to clearly say when a replacement facility for the Futenma base will be completed or how much the relocation will cost. The government is proceeding with the project to transfer the base to the Henoko coastal district in the city of Nago from its current site in the city of Ginowan.

"I will continue urging the government to establish a forum for dialogue" with Okinawa, said Tamaki, 66, who plans to run in the Sept. 13 gubernatorial election in the island prefecture.

The governor also clarified his opposition to the central government's plans to boost the presence of the Self-Defense Forces and deploy long-range missiles in Nansei islands in southwestern Japan, including islands in Okinawa.

Tamaki vowed to establish a fund to support needy individuals who are not eligible for aid under existing programs.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]