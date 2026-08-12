Canberra Says No Ill Intent in PM's Remark on Takaichi's Gift

Newsfrom Japan

Sydney, Aug. 12 (Jiji Press)--Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had no ill intent when he made a remark regarding a gift from his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi that has been criticized as sexist, the Australian government told the Japanese government.

Sources at the Japanese Embassy in Canberra said Wednesday the Australian side explained that the remark by Albanese on melons gifted to him by the Japanese leader was not made with the sexual connotation that critics have suggested.

Takaichi gave the Australian leader high-quality melons from the central Japan prefecture of Shizuoka at their dinner during her visit to Australia in May.

In a podcast last month, Albanese said the gift was strange but pretty good. He also gestured near his chest with his hands while saying Takaichi brought two melons.

The dinner was held in a very friendly atmosphere, and that the two leaders were able to build rapport, an official at the embassy said, indicating that the Japanese side does not intend to make an issue of the matter.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]