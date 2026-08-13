Japan Fills Leader Vacancy at Mission in China's Chongqing

Newsfrom Japan

Hong Kong, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan has filled the leadership vacancy at its consulate-general in China's Chongqing, Japanese government sources said.

Shigehiro Nishiumi, former deputy consul-general in Hong Kong, took office as head of the mission in the inland city Aug. 4 after an eight-month absence of its leader from last December due to China's failure to approve a leadership appointment plan for the establishment.

The failure is believed to have resulted from parliamentary remarks made by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi last year on a potential Taiwan contingency.

Tokyo had presented a plan to appoint Nishiumi as consul-general in Chongqing, but he took office as acting consul-general.

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[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]