Kumamoto Castle Reopens 2 Weeks after Massive Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Kumamoto, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--Kumamoto Castle in Kumamoto Prefecture reopened to the public Thursday, about two weeks after a powerful earthquake struck the southwestern Japan prefecture.

Safety checks were completed quickly following the 7.1-magnitude earthquake on July 28, which registered up to 7, the highest level on Japan’s seismic intensity scale, in some areas.

When a pair of similarly powerful earthquakes rattled the prefecture a decade ago, it took about two and a half years for part of the castle in the prefectural capital of Kumamoto to reopen to the public.

“Kumamoto Castle is a symbol of reconstruction,” a city government official said. “We hope that the reopening will encourage many people to visit the prefecture.”

Around 200 visitors, including foreign tourists, lined up outside before the castle reopened at 9 a.m. Thursday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]