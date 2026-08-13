83-Year-Old VTuber Posts Wartime Memories of Manchuria

Newsfrom Japan

Kanazawa, Ishikawa Pref., Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--An 83-year-old virtual YouTuber, or VTuber, who was born in Manchuria, now northeastern China, during World War II and returned to Japan at an early age, began to post videos of her and other people's wartime experiences three years ago.

Amid fading memories of World War II and repatriation of Japanese people, Kuniko Asai, who now lives in Kanazawa, the capital of Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, aims to hand them down to the next generation through her channel, "Manshu bachan" (Manchuria grandma).

In her videos, Asai appears as Manshu bachan, a cat wearing glasses, and explains the history of Manchuria and the experiences of people who returned to Japan from the region, partly based on stories she heard from her family members and documents she read. She does everything about video creation by herself, from preparing materials to filming.

Asai was born in May 1943 in the former Manchurian province of Jinzhou as the youngest of eight children in her family.

Around when her father was called up shortly before the end of the war, rumors about an impending invasion by the former Soviet Union spread, and local Manchurians went on a rampage and poured into Japanese settlements.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]