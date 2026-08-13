Japan Beer, Quasi-Beer Sales Down 7 Pct in July

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--Sales of beer and quasi-beer products in Japan in July fell 7 pct from a year earlier in volume, down for the fourth consecutive month, industry officials said Thursday.

The decline was apparently because of reduced spending by consumers struggling with rising prices as well as bad weather.

Sales to households decreased 8 pct while those to restaurants declined 3 pct.

By type, beer sales dropped 3 pct and those of "happoshu" quasi-beer fell 9 pct. Sales of beer-like products known as third-segment beer dived 15 pct.

Suntory Spirits Ltd. posted a 10 pct decline in beer and quasi-beer sales volume. Sapporo Breweries Ltd. saw a 1 pct drop.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]