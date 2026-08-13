Putin Visits Japan-Claimed Western Pacific Island for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--Russian President Vladimir Putin made his first visit to one of the four Russian-held western Pacific islands that Japan calls the Northern Territories on Thursday, according to reports from Russia's state-run Tass news agency and other media outlets.

Through his visit to Etorofu Island, Putin apparently intended to warn Japan about its sanctions on Russia and demonstrate his country's effective control over the four disputed islands.

In 2010, then Russian President Dmitry Medvedev visited Kunashiri Island, becoming the first head of Russia or the former Soviet Union to visit any of the four Japan-claimed islands. Since then, senior Russian officials, including Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, have also visited the islands.

While on Etorofu Island, Putin inspected a hospital and a fish processing plant with Sakhalin Region Governor Valery Limarenko, who effectively oversees the islands, the reports said. The president sampled locally produced salmon roe.

Under the blue sky, Putin reportedly interacted with local residents near a school and said that the island looked like a resort. The residents responded that good weather is rare on the island and that it was as if being arranged for the president's visit.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]