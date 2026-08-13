Japan Protests Putin's Visit to Disputed Island

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Thursday condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to one of the four northwestern Pacific islands claimed by Tokyo but controlled by Moscow.

Putin's visit to Etorofu, one of the islands Japan calls the Northern Territories, is "incompatible with Japan's consistent position and is absolutely unacceptable," Takaichi told reporters at her official residence.

She said Tokyo "strongly protests" the trip, adding, "The Northern Territories are an inherent part of our country's territory both historically and under international law."

The prime minister discussed possible responses with officials including Keiichi Ichikawa, secretary-general of the National Security Secretariat, and Vice Foreign Minister Takehiro Funakoshi.

Later in the day, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi summoned Russian Ambassador to Japan Nikolay Nozdrev to the Foreign Ministry and lodged a protest.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]