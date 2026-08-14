Japan Firms Boost Heatstroke Prevention Efforts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese companies are promoting efforts to prevent employees from suffering heatstroke as temperatures passed 40 degrees Celsius at some locations in the country this summer.

General contractor Obayashi Corp. employees work at construction sites from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. in July and August, earlier than their usual work hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The company aimed to "further reduce the risk of heatstroke" by introducing the summer shift, an official said. If a construction schedule is affected by the shift, work hours are extended when temperatures are low.

Since May, West Japan Railway Co., or JR West, has provided workers in charge of on-site maintenance and inspections with an app developed by the company to allow such workers to check information on heatstroke prevention.

At the company, examples of efforts and goods to deal with heat are being shared. In September, short-sleeved polo shirt uniforms will be introduced on a trial basis to about 15,000 station staff and crew members. While maintaining the design of the conventional short-sleeved shirts, the uniforms will offer improved breathability and sweat absorption.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]