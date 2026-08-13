Google Opens 1st Directly Run Store outside U.S. in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--U.S. technology giant Google LLC opened its first directly run store outside the United States in Tokyo's Omotesando fashionable district Thursday.

The store sells smartphones and offers repair services.

Having two stories above ground and one below, it is larger than any of Google's 10 retail outlets in the United States.

On the second floor, visitors can use artificial intelligence-powered tools to create avatars and design virtual spaces.

"Japan is a highly critical market," Mauria Finley, vice president of Google Store, said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]