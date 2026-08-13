Japanese Crown Prince Declines to Discuss Revised Law

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Crown Prince Akishino declined to discuss the revised Imperial House Law, enacted last month, at a press conference at the Akasaka East Residence in Tokyo on Thursday.

"I have various thoughts," but added, "I would like to refrain from talking about anything here," he said of the revised law designed to secure a sufficient number of Imperial Family members. The Crown Prince became the first Imperial Family member to speak at a press conference since its enactment.

The revised law allows the Imperial Family to adopt male paternal-line descendants of the 11 former Imperial Family branches and enable female members of the Imperial Family to retain their Imperial status after marriage.

At a press conference in June before the revised law's enactment, Emperor Naruhito said he hopes that discussions on the number of Imperial Family members "will be something that gains the understanding of the people."

Crown Prince Akishino said that he agrees with what the Emperor said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]