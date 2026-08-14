INTERVIEW: Japan Top Prosecutor Eager to Promote Use of Plea Bargains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prosecutor-General Ryuji Kawahara has said in an interview with Jiji Press that he is eager to promote public prosecutors' use of a plea bargaining system.

"It is the position of the prosecution, as a law-enforcement agency, to do everything possible under the current system," said Kawahara, 61, who took office Wednesday. "I hope prosecutors make use of their know-how and expertise."

The plea bargaining system, in which suspects can receive reduced criminal punishment in exchange for providing information on crimes committed by other people, was launched in June 2018 for economic crimes and drug and firearm offenses. Only seven plea-bargaining deals have been revealed so far.

Last October, the Supreme Public Prosecutors Office announced plans to actively use the system for special fraud cases, likely targeting "tokuryu" loosely organized anonymous criminal groups.

Amid the increasing complexity of crimes, "Societal safety and security cannot be protected without a legal weapon," Kawahara said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]