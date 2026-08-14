1 Dead, 1 with No Sign of Life in Downpour-Hit Chiba

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--One person died and another is in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest due to torrential rain that hit the eastern Japan prefecture of Chiba on Thursday afternoon.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued Level 5 emergency heavy rain warnings for many municipalities in the prefecture east of Tokyo at 7:30 p.m. on the day.

Linear precipitation zones formed intermittently in the prefecture, and the agency warned residents to be alert for flooding of low-lying areas, swollen rivers and landslides.

The Level 5 emergency heavy rain warnings were issued for 18 cities--Chiba, Ichihara, Sakura, Yotsukaido, Yachimata, Inzai, Shiroi, Ichikawa, Funabashi, Matsudo, Narashino, Kashiwa, Yachiyo, Abiko, Kamagaya, Togane, Mobara and Oamishirasato--and the town of Nagara.

Level 5 emergency landslide warnings were issued for the city of Chiba, the capital of the prefecture, and Ichihara at 9:55 p.m.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]