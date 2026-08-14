U.S. Reaffirms Japan's Sovereignty over Northern Territories

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. government supports Japan's sovereignty over four Russian-held northwestern Pacific islands claimed by Japan as the Northern Territories, a U.S. State Department spokesperson told Jiji Press on Thursday.

Asked about Russian President Vladimir Putin's first visit Thursday to one of the islands, the spokesperson said, "The U.S. government has long recognized Japanese sovereignty over the Northern Territories," located northeast of the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido.

"The U.S.-Japan alliance is the cornerstone of a free and open Indo-Pacific and has never been stronger," the spokesperson said, adding, "We strongly oppose any action that seeks to undermine peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific."

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