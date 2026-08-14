S. Korea's Lee Avoids Criticism of Japan over Comfort Women

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Aug. 14 (Jiji Press)--South Korean President Lee Jae-myung on Friday sent a message to a ceremony to commemorate so-called former comfort women that included neither criticism of nor demands on Japan, reflecting his policy of placing importance on ties with the neighboring country.

Passing on the values of human rights and peace to future generations is the responsibility of those living today, Lee said in the message.

Remembering the truth, preserving the dignity of the victims, and building a world in which such a tragedy will never be repeated are the greatest expressions of respect for the former comfort women, he said of those who were forced to work as prostitutes for Japanese soldiers before and during World War II.

Lee sent a similar message to last year's ceremony, avoiding criticism of Japan.

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