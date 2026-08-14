U.N. Urges Restraint by All Parties after Putin's Isle Visit

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Aug. 13 (Jiji Press)--The United Nations on Thursday called for restraint by all parties concerned following a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to one of four western Pacific islands held by Russia and claimed by Japan.

"This is a bilateral issue between member states, but we encourage all concerned to exercise restraint, to act responsibly and to avoid any actions that may escalate tensions further," Daniela Gross, associate spokesperson for U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said at a press briefing.

Putin visited Etorofu, one of the four islands called Northern Territories in Japan, Thursday, drawing strong protests from Tokyo.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]