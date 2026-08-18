INTERVIEW: Japan "Key Partner" in India's Road to Developed Nation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--Indian Ambassador to Japan Nagma Mallick has called Japan a "key partner" for India in the South Asian nation's road to becoming a developed nation.

In a written interview with the Jiji Press, Mallick said that the bilateral relationship "is marked by a high degree of mutual trust and strategic convergences."

"This and our mutual complementarities make us natural and indispensable partners in realizing our strategic goals and national interests," she said.

"Needless to say, India sees Japan as a key partner in our journey to becoming Viksit," Mallick added, referring to the Indian government's Viksit Bharat vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Last year, the Japanese and Indian leaders signed an agreement that Japan will aim to spend 10 trillion yen in private-sector investments on India over 10 years. The two also agreed on the introduction of the next-generation E10 series Shinkansen bullet trains of East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, on a planned high-speed rail link in India.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]