Philippines Eyes Concluding Sea Border Talks with Japan by Year-End

Newsfrom Japan

Manila, Aug. 14 (Jiji Press)--Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday expressed his eagerness to conclude maritime demarcation talks with Japan by the end of this year.

During a press conference, Marcos said that he does not see "any great obstacle" in the demarcation process with Japan. "Although there is not a strict timetable, we are hoping to get it done by (the end of) this year," he added.

Regarding China's criticism of the Japan-Philippines negotiations, the president said: "We certainly take into account any input that any other country has to offer. But essentially, it is a bilateral agreement (between Japan and the Philippines)."

Meanwhile, Marcos clarified that the Philippines would not allow any attacks from U.S. bases in the Southeast Asian country in the event of a Taiwan emergency. "All we are concerned about is the defense of our territory and the maintenance of peace and stability in the region," he stressed.

The president indicated that his country will strengthen economic ties with China, despite their territorial row in the South China Sea. He noted that there is a "distinct possibility" that the two countries will conduct joint oil and gas exploration.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]