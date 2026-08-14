Volcanic Alert for Mount Aso in Kumamoto Raised to Level 3

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Meteorological Agency on Friday raised the volcanic alert for Mount Aso in the southwestern prefecture of Kumamoto to Level 3 from Level 2, banning entry to the mountain, due to increased volcanic tremor amplitudes and rapidly growing volcanic gas emissions.

At a press conference in Tokyo, Atsushi Fuji, director of the agency's Volcanic Observation Division, called for caution over large volcanic rocks and pyroclastic flows, a mix of high-temperature fragments of volcanic origin such as molten rocks, ash and gas, in areas within about 2 kilometers of a crater of Nakadake, one of the five peaks of the volcano.

Fuji said that "we cannot clearly say with a scientific basis" about the relationship between the volcanic activity and a powerful earthquake that hit the prefecture July 28.

On June 21, the agency raised the volcanic alert for Mount Aso to Level 2 from Level 1, prohibiting approaches to areas around the craters, following increased volcanic activity. Level 1 suggests a potential for increased volcanic activity.

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