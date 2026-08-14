Japan Mulling Measures against Putin's Visit to Disputed Island

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has begun considering potential measures against Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to one of the four Russian-controlled islands known as the Northern Territories in and claimed by Japan.

Options include further strengthening economic sanctions on Russia and temporarily recalling Japan's ambassador to the nation. A careful decision will be needed, however, as Japan relies on Russia for some 10 pct of its liquefied natural gas imports.

Senior officials of Japan's Foreign Ministry held discussions on and off Friday. "We are discussing how to respond," one of them told reporters.

Putin visited Etorofu, the largest of the four northwestern Pacific islands at the center of the two countries' territorial dispute, on Thursday, marking his first trip to any of the islands.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi immediately criticized the visit, telling reporters that it is "incompatible with Japan's consistent position and is absolutely unacceptable." Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi summoned Russian Ambassador to Japan Nikolay Nozdrev to the Foreign Ministry and lodged a strong protest.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]