S. Korea's Lee Seeks Future-Oriented Ties with Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Aug. 15 (Jiji Press)--South Korean President Lee Jae-myung expressed his intention to develop a future-oriented relationship with Japan in his speech at a ceremony in Seoul on Saturday to mark the 81st anniversary of the Korean Peninsula's liberation from Japanese colonial rule.

The speech came as Japan-South Korea relations remained stable through the active implementation of so-called shuttle diplomacy, or reciprocal visits by the countries' leaders.

Lee said that his country's bilateral cooperation with Japan has expanded in areas such as supply chains and energy, adding that South Korea will broaden the scope of cooperation for common interests and work together to address shared challenges.

At the same time, Lee said that trust stems from a sincere attitude of understanding and feeling each other's pain.

Referring to the 1998 Japan-South Korea Joint Declaration, Lee said that there were also efforts to build a future based on the courage of facing the past. The remark apparently urged Japan to address historical matters, without mentioning specific pending issues.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]