Japan Renews Pledge for Peace on 81st War-End Anniversary

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 15 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government held a memorial ceremony in Tokyo on Saturday to mark the 81st anniversary of the end of World War II, with attendees remembering about 3.1 million victims in the war and renewing their pledge for peace.

About 4,180 people, including Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and bereaved relatives, attended the ceremony at the Nippon Budokan hall in Chiyoda Ward. At noon, they offered silent prayers for the war dead.

In his speech, the Emperor said, "Looking back on the long period of post-war peace, reflecting on our past and bearing in mind the feelings of deep remorse, I earnestly hope that the ravages of war will never again be repeated."

Echoing his speech last year, he said, "It is my sincere hope that we shall continue to pass down the memories of the sufferings endured during and after the war, and in unity of spirit, to seek peace and the happiness of the people in the future."

In her address, Takaichi said that Japan will never allow the horrors of war to be repeated and will pass this pledge down to future generations. She added that she will build a country filled with hope.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]