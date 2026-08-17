INTERVIEW: U.S. Progressive Leader Eyes Greater Cooperation with China

Newsfrom Japan

By Nico Pandi

Washington, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--A United States guided by progressive foreign policy would seek to improve cooperation with countries around the world, including China, said Matt Duss, a prominent progressive thought leader in the United States, in an interview with Jiji Press this month.

The recent electoral success of left-wing candidates in the United States has led to growing interest in progressivism within the country. Although progressivism is usually associated with domestic reforms intended to reduce inequality and increase social justice, its foreign policy tenets are less widely understood.

"As a progressive, I take the ethic of solidarity seriously. I think we live in an interconnected world," said Duss, executive vice president at the Center for International Policy, a progressive think tank based in Washington. "Our security and prosperity should not come at the expense of the security and prosperity and safety of communities elsewhere."

In terms of security, Duss calls for a re-evaluation of the U.S. force posture globally, saying that the presence of U.S. troops creates less stability in some regions such as the Middle East. He sought to reassure, though, that any changes to the terms of the U.S.-Japan alliance would be done in close consultation with the Asian ally.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]