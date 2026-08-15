Takaichi Honors Yasukuni Shrine from Afar on War Anniv.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi did not visit Tokyo's Yasukuni Shrine on Saturday, the 81st anniversary of the end of World War II, but worshiped toward the war-related shrine from afar before attending a national war anniversary ceremony.

Takaichi also sent a cash offering from her own money in her capacity as president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Shortly after 11 a.m., Takaichi arrived at the parking area of the Nippon Budokan hall, the venue of the ceremony. About 10 minutes after arrival, she exited the car, turned toward Yasukuni Shrine, and performed the traditional Shinto ritual of two bows, two claps, and one bow.

Aides to the prime minister admitted that she prayed in the direction of the shrine, located a 10-minute walk from the Nippon Budokan hall.

Takaichi apparently hoped to maintain her conservative supporters, as her cabinet's approval rate has declined in recent months.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]