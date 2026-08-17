Kumamon Brings Cheer to Quake-Hit Children

Newsfrom Japan

Hikawa, Kumamoto Pref., Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--Kumamon, the popular mascot of Kumamoto Prefecture, interacted with children at an elementary school in the southwestern Japan prefecture on Sunday, after a powerful earthquake struck there late last month, giving them a brief moment of relief in the aftermath of the tremblor.

Children at Ryuhoku Saibu Elementary School in Hikawa, a town hit hard in the July 28 earthquake, cheered when Kumamon emerged from the school's main entrance, with some saying, "Yes! It's Kumamon!"

Kumamon hugged and gave high fives to the children while handing out sweets and stickers. The mascot also waved to evacuees as the school serves as a shelter after the earthquake.

Kumamon was "so cute. I'm happy to meet him," said Tenma Sassa, a 7-year-old first grader who often draws pictures of the mascot.

Kakeru Nagata, a 7-year-old classmate of Sassa, said that he has touched Kumamon's tail. "His fluffy tail felt so nice," he said with satisfaction.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]